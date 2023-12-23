NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A federal jury convicted a Norfolk man on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jamique Mays, 30, is scheduled for sentencing on April 19, 2024. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum life sentence.

According to court records and trial evidence, Mays conspired with 44-year-old Jaclyn Inge, his former girlfriend and 37-year-old Desmond Littlejohn to rob Inge’s employer.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Mays and his co-conspirators drove to the business where Inge worked in Virginia Beach. Once Inge’s employer and another co-worker arrived, Mays and Littlejohn ran up on the victims waving guns. They forced the victims to hand over a black bag filled with money the business made at a gun show.

After taking the money, the two men took off running to the vehicle where Inge was waiting. As the car sped away from the scene, Mays threw a black ski mask and other items out of the car window. During the investigation, Littlejohn’s DNA was found on the mask.

Mays later confessed to committing a robbery to a friend while on Facebook Messenger.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of my Ceasefire prosecution team and our partners, we successfully foiled a major criminal conspiracy, seized illegal firearms, and secured this major conviction,” said Attorney General Miyares. “All bad actors should take serious note that such crimes will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”

Littlejohn was convicted of the same charges in February of 2019 and was sentenced to 189 months in prison.

Inge was sentenced to 78 months in October 2020 after she plead guilty to illegally purchasing and possessing the gun used by Mays in the robbery.