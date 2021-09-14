‘Afterwards’: ODU to host annual literary festival virtually and in-person

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will host its 44th annual Literary Festival.

Titled “Afterwards,” this year’s literary event is a series of virtual and in-person events free and open to the public from Oct. 3 to 7. The theme will address the aftermath of trauma and survival.

The festival will feature a mix of debut and renowned writers and performers with readings followed by conversation and questions from the audience. The annual festival began in 1978 and featured distinguished guests such as Allen Ginsberg, Ken Kesey, Raymond Carver, Rita Dove, William Styron, Ernest Gaines, Tony Kushner, Edwidge Danticat and Susan Sontag and more.

This year’s festival headliners include Matt Bell whose latest novel, “Appleseed,” a speculative fiction exploring climate change, manifest destiny and the depletion of natural resources, was named a “Best Book of the Summer” by major publications including The New York Times.



Also featured is Meredith Talusan, the author of “Fairest,” a widely praised memoir about coming of age as a transgender Filipino American person with albinism.

Many of the readings will be virtual; however, in-person events will include readings by local writers Sheri Reynolds, Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley, and Molly McCully Brown among others.

To view this year’s full schedule of events, click here. Events will also be live-streamed on Facebook HERE.