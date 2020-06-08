After planning to permanently close, Norfolk gym reopens against all odds

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Women’s Workout and Fitness Center off East Little Creek Road has been around for 30 years.

It’s the only women’s gym in the area — but on May 26 the owner, Laurie Walsh, had to make a tough decision.

Walsh, who was too emotional to go on camera, says because of coronavirus, the bills kept stacking up and she couldn’t put her landlord off anymore.

Walsh sent out an email about the permanent closure to the nearly 600 gym members who she calls family.

Instantly, gym goers wanted to know what they could do to help.

They convinced Walsh to start a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to save the gym.

Despite all the love and generous donations, it still wasn’t enough to stop the closure.

However, that’s when Walsh got a call from the corporation who owns the building.

They were able to work out a way for Walsh to start the gym back up — with last Friday being the opening day.

So far the GoFundMe has raised a little over $1,500.

Walsh isn’t sure what the future holds, but says she’s going to do the best she can.

She says her gym family didn’t give up on her, so she’s not giving up on them.

