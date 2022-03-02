After pandemic cancellation, PrideFest returning to Norfolk this June

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Like many events throughout the United States, Hampton Roads PrideFest was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year, it’s back.

The event organizer, Hampton Roads Pride, posted on social media Wednesday saying PrideFest would come to Norfolk in June.

The event will be at Town Point Park, 113 Waterside Drive in Norfolk, on June 25 from noon to 8 p.m.

Three One One Productions has been working with Hampton Roads Pride Board of Directors to pull the event together.

Vendor applications are now open. Click here to start the application process.

