After nationwide search, ODU appoints first executive director for F. Ludwig Diehn School of Music

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University now has an executive director for its F. Ludwig Diehn School of Music.

Emily Ondracek-Peterson, a graduate of Juilliard School, will lead ODU’s music department after a nationwide search.

Ondracek-Peterson has an exceptional history in music including earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Juilliard, an MBA specializing in business strategy and leadership and entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado, and a doctorate in education from Teachers College at Columbia University.

She also brings extensive experience in several areas in the performing arts including:

Appearing as a violin soloist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic

Being awarded Chamber Music America’s ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming in 2010 for her performance with the Voxare String Quartet

Having been co-artistic and festival director of the Crested Butte Music Festival in Colorado, where she oversaw artistic planning and educational programs

Launching an educational vlog “Noted Endeavors” with acclaimed flutist Eugenia Zukerman and Musical America

Emily Ondracek-Peterson, Sept. 29, 2021 (Courtesy – ODU)

The position of the executive director at ODU is to lead the department in fundraising and development initiatives, branding and recruitment, as well as advocating for the school within the University and in the community.

The F. Ludwig Diehn School of Music offers five undergraduate majors, a minor in music and a Master of musical education degree.



While the F. Ludwig Diehn School of Music was founded only founded in 2019, ODU’s music department has been an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music since 1978.

In a release from ODU, Ondracek-Peterson says her priorities are preparing students for successful and sustainable careers in music.

“I look forward to leading the Diehn School as it develops into a regional and national musical leader.”