After more than a thousand surveys, Multimodal Norfolk drafts transit network

Norfolk

Photo from one ‘Multimodal Norfolk’ meeting Wednesday. (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After surveying more than one-thousand residents and transit riders, the Multimodal Norfolk team says they’ve drafted a recommended transit network for the city.

Multimodal Norfolk is a group working to improve the city’s transportation system in the coming years. Their newest plan includes a full redesign of Norfolks’ bus and transit system.

In this draft network of bus routes, more residents will be able to travel and faster to areas they need and want to go.

Residents have one final survey opportunity to provide feedback about the updated network.

City leaders are encouraging residents to attend one of two upcoming virtual public meetings to learn more.

