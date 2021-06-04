After losing Farm Fresh in 2018, Berkley area of Norfolk to get new grocery store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk leaders are hoping a current food desert will turn into an oasis for a community in the southern part of the city.

A grocery store is coming to the Berkley area of Norfolk, more than three years after the former Farm Fresh closed there in 2018.

A big crowd gathered at the future Berkley Supermarket on 201 E. Berkley Avenue to celebrate the announcement of the new store.

A big crowd has gathered in Berkley for the announcement of new grocery store.



The community has been without a grocery store since Farm Fresh closed in 2018. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/L0sd5vYYN9 — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) June 4, 2021

Bringing in a grocer has been a “top priority” for the city since the Farm Fresh closed. The cooperation agreement between the city and owner includes a $500,000 grant and a $400,000 forgivable loan if certain milestones are met.

WAVY’s Kara Dixon was at the announcement and will have more coming up.