After losing Farm Fresh in 2018, Berkley area of Norfolk to get new grocery store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk leaders are hoping a current food desert will turn into an oasis for a community in the southern part of the city.
A grocery store is coming to the Berkley area of Norfolk, more than three years after the former Farm Fresh closed there in 2018.
A big crowd gathered at the future Berkley Supermarket on 201 E. Berkley Avenue to celebrate the announcement of the new store.
Bringing in a grocer has been a “top priority” for the city since the Farm Fresh closed. The cooperation agreement between the city and owner includes a $500,000 grant and a $400,000 forgivable loan if certain milestones are met.
WAVY’s Kara Dixon was at the announcement and will have more coming up.