After being greeted on Ring camera, young girl returns to take packages from porch in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At 3:46 p.m. on Election Day, a Ring doorbell camera was recording.

“My wife says she went right up onto this porch right here,” says

Jim Blanchard.

A young girl comes off the porch to answer Blanchard’s wife’s questions.

“My wife said ‘how are you doing?’ She didn’t realize it was a porch pirate, so she said ‘how you doing? How are the cats?’ She was carrying on the conversation letting her know whomever you are, I’ve seen you, so she left and she went down the street,” Blanchard said.

The girl doesn’t go far, because 1 minute and 40 seconds later she’s back on the porch, but Jim’s wife is gone.

In the second video, the girl looks around, grabs the package, then leaves the porch. She walks to her right and hands the package off to another person. She then goes the opposite way.

“That is a porch pirate that doesn’t belong here,” Blanchard says. “That’s what neighbors are suppose to do when they see someone that shouldn’t be in the neighborhood.”

The young girl was bold, because 17 minutes later she comes back, spies the porch, sees another package that contains radiator coolant and takes that package too.

“She’s looking back at somebody,” says neighbor Brenda Pidgeon, who was walking along the street with a friend. We showed them the video, “she is obviously young, and I like to think it wasn’t her idea, and it is sad if someone put her up to that.”

Blanchard sums it up this way, “at least we have a video of her. It’s one of the worst things in the world. It violates your territory, and stealing something from you makes you really feel horrible when that happens.”