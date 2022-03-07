After 30 years, Norfolk Councilman Paul Riddick won’t run for re-election

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Councilman Paul Riddick will not run for re-election this fall, after serving for 30 years.

Riddick, 74, told his fellow council members recently of his decision not to seek an eighth term as the Ward 4 representative. He said three decades was “enough.”

“I told [former Mayor] Paul Fraim that I was going to stop at 30 years like he did,” Riddick told 10 On Your Side. “It’s time for someone else to take a turn.”

Riddick had always been outspoken in his support of civil rights and has often been a dissenting voice on economic development projects.

All other incumbents currently serving on City Council have indicated they do plan to seek another term. That includes Vice Mayor Martin Thomas and council members Courtney Doyle, Mamie Johnson and Tommy Smigiel.

The filing deadline for candidates in June 21.