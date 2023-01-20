NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hopefully, luck will be on the side of Norfolk’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

The annual, highly-anticipated parade dates back to 1968, but the last time it rolled through the streets of Ocean View was in 2019!

COVID-19 forced organizers to call off the event in 2020 and 2021. Last year, weather rained on the parade, forcing organizers to cancel yet again.

Mark your calendars, because this year’s date has been set. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Norfolk Vice Mayor Martin Thomas Jr. confirmed to WAVY that this year’s Grand Marshall is local developer Bruce Thompson.

The parade will begin at Northside Middle School, at the corner of Granby Street and Westmont Avenue, at 10 a.m.

The 1.5 mile route ends at the intersection of First View and Government Ave.

The community is invited to an after-party at the Columbian Club of Ocean View, for food, refreshments and live music.

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s parade, the application period is open now until February 1. Click here for the application form and for a map of the parade route.