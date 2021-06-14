African bullfrog dies after more than a decade at Virginia Zoo

Prince Charming, an African bullfrog at the Virginia Zoo, interacts with Doug the Pug. Prince Charming recently died after age-related health issues. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved African bullfrog at the Virginia Zoo has died after more than a decade in the zoo’s care.

According to a social media post from the zoo, Prince Charming died recently after age-related health problems including atherosclerosis, a disease in the arteries.

Prince Charming served as an animal ambassador for several years, until his retirement to a “bachelor pad” at the zoo in 2018.

“Prince Charming was an incredible ambassador for his species, educating Zoo visitors through animal presentations and education programs for many years. He will be dearly missed by all of us here at the Zoo and in the community,” the zoo wrote online.

Prince Charming first arrived at the zoo in 2007 as a donation from Leslie Mosier, the owner of internet sensation Doug the Pug.

Mosier and her husband were able to visit Prince Charming in 2019 after his retirement.

The zoo said Prince Charming’s story is unique and the zoo doesn’t typically accept donations of animals that need to be rehomed.