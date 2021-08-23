AEW Dynamite, Rampage coming to Chartway Arena in November

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is coming to Chartway Arena in November.

The event is set for Wednesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. During the visit, the show “AEW Dynamite” will have a live television taping for its host network, TNT.



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m HERE.

Headlined by CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, Cody & Brandi Rhodes among others, AEW offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling with a roster of world-class talent.



“AEW Dynamite,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on

television.

