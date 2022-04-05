NORFOLK, Va. ( WAVY) — In order to prepare for the two busiest weeks of the year, the Virginia Zoo will be requiring advance reservations and timed tickets from April 9-24.

These measures are to ensure an overall great visit to the zoo from parking, ticketing, enjoying the restaurant and even riding the train.

Advance tickets must be purchased for a selected entry window between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Ticket Booth entry ends at 3 p.m. and the Zoo closes at 4 pm. Members of the zoo will also be required to make a reservation.

General Admission prices are listed below:

Adults (ages 12+) $17.95

Children (ages 2-11) $ 14.95

Seniors (ages 62+) $15.95

Tickets for zoo members and non-members can be purchased at virginiazoo.org/tickets.

Advance reservations are only required for the listed dates. On other days, timed reservations are not required. Timed tickets were previously required due to COVID-19 restrictions.