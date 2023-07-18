NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are injured following a house fire Monday night in Norfolk.
According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 9:23 p.m. in the 900 block of Marietta Ave. When crews arrived on the scene they found smoke and flames coming from the home.
Officials say an adult and a child were outside of the residence when firefighters arrived and were then transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The fire was marked under control at 9:45 p.m. and it is unclear at this time if there has been anyone displaced or if the Red Cross will be assisting.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
