NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An adult and a child are displaced following a house fire Thursday morning in Norfolk.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in just before 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Cape Henry Ave. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the kitchen in a duplex unit.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the kitchen and the fire was marked under control at 7:11 a.m.

No injuries were reported following the fire, however, one adult and one child were displaced.