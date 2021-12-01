Adult and child displaced by kitchen fire on Westminster Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and child were displaced by an apartment fire Wednesday on Westminster Avenue in Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatchers said the fire was reported around 4:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Westminster Avenue.

Fire officials said crews arrived to find fire in the kitchen of a single-story duplex apartment.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and there was no extension to the adjacent apartment.

Two people were displaced by the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Power to the apartment was secured and the apartment was placarded, fire officials said.

The fire marshal is investigating.

