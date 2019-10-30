Actress Kerry Washington coming to Norfolk State for “SHEROes of Democracy” event

Norfolk

by: Patsy Douglas

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Actress Kerry Washington, well known for her hit show on ABC’s ‘Scandal’ will be on Norfolk State University’s campus for the SHEROes of Democracy event on Sunday, November 3.

According to Norfolk State University, students and community members will join Washington for a discussion on voting, activism and democracy.

The Norfolk State University’s Political Science Department along with other organizations will be hosting this event.

Washington expressed her excitement in a short video posted to YouTube

To find out more about this event click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories