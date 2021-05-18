Act of kindness: Norfolk police releases picture of officer calming child after crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police released a photo of an act of kindness from one of their officers Monday night.
Norfolk police said officers responded to a crash Monday night that happened after a woman had a seizure and her car hit a tree.
As Norfolk Fire-Rescue treated the woman, an officer with Norfolk comforted a young girl at the scene until her family arrived to take her home.
“The kindness and compassion of Officer Marksbury will be a moment this young girl will never forget,” police wrote on social media Tuesday.
