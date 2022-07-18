Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly said when the shooting happened. It was in March 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of shooting two people in Ocean View back in March was released from jail on bond on Friday, prosecutors confirm.

34-year-old Sean Knight is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Garfield Drive on March 25. A 22-year-old and 25-year-old were injured in the shooting, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Knight was granted a $2,000 secured bond, meaning he paid $200 for his release from jail. Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said prosecutors strongly opposed bond in this case.

“Our office strongly objected to the release of the accused in this case, but we respect the judge’s ruling setting bail. Should we become aware of any violations of the conditions on which the accused is now on bail, we will take the appropriate actions,” Fatehi said.