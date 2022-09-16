NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s one of the biggest games of the year in Virginia. On Saturday, ODU takes on UVA in Charlottesville.

Plenty of fans will be there, but until today, one of ODU’s unofficial mascots was uninvited to be on the field, and that was a doggone shame.

Brooke Corson, Director of Mutts with a Mission, owns Hudson, a yellow lab, that has been adopted by the ODU football team as an unofficial mascot.

At first, UVA said Hudson could sit in the stands, but he couldn’t go on the field, but Corson argues his place is on the field with the team and that’s where he needs to be.

UVA’s explanation was that Hudson is a service dog in training.

“No, I don’t buy what they are saying which is Hudson is a service dog in training. I mean, how many service dogs come along with a football team? I think it was a lame excuse.”

The other excuse was that Hudson was not an ‘official’ mascot.

However, as Corson points out, the team has taken Hudson in as one of their own, and they want him on the sideline with them as he was against Virginia Tech and ECU.

Furthermore, UVA has its own service dog named Champ who is associated with the UVA soccer team and how important Champ is to the soccer team just like Hudson is with the ODU’s football team.

Following 10 On Your Side’s inquiries, UVA did change course, a proverbial “tail wagging the Dog” turnaround.

“We have an open invitation for Hudson to join our service dog, Champ at tomorrow’s game,” stated the Virginia Cavaliers Twitter site late Friday afternoon.

That was in response to Champ’s tweet earlier.

“Hey, Hudson. I talked to my people and asked if we could have a play date on Saturday. They said yes! And Guess what? They said we could meet up on the field at the game,” the tweet said.

“UVA will be allowing Hudson on the sidelines. We have officially received word that credentials are being made for us,” said Corson.

It appears UVA listened to the growing chorus to let “those dogs hunt” up on the field. Both dogs through their trainers agree to stay in line, and not get in the way of the galloping horse named Sabre with a Cavalier in the saddle.

Most importantly, both dogs will deliver the important message in all of this.

“They are bringing a lot of smiles to people’s faces, and also bringing awareness to us and Service Dogs of Virginia.”