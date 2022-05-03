NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is stopping by Chrysler Hall as part of his 2022 tour.

The platinum-selling artist’s North American tour will feature a limited tour engagement in select U.S. cities including a stop at Chrysler Hall on Wednesday, August 10. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6 at the Scope Arena box office or HERE.

The concert dates are announced on the eve of Dermot’s new single release ‘SOMETHING TO SOMEONE’. Kennedy has nearly 4 billion streams under his belt with a best-selling debut album in his native Ireland.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Jul 17 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Mon Aug 08 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

Wed Aug 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Sat Aug 13 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

Thur Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Fri Sept 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*