Accident on I-64 in Norfolk injures 3 motorists, closes eastbound lanes

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Car Generic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An accident on I-64 in Norfolk has injured three motorists and closed two eastbound lanes early Sunday afternoon.

Reports say the accident happened at mile marker 282.2 in Norfolk near Northampton Boulevard.

According to police, three motorists were injured in the accident. However, the extent of the injuries have not been released.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, two eastbound lanes were closed due to the accident.

Officials warn motorists to expect major delays.

Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories