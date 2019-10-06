Accident on I-64 in Norfolk injures 3 motorists, closes eastbound lanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An accident on I-64 in Norfolk has injured three motorists and closed two eastbound lanes early Sunday afternoon.

Reports say the accident happened at mile marker 282.2 in Norfolk near Northampton Boulevard.

According to police, three motorists were injured in the accident. However, the extent of the injuries have not been released.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, two eastbound lanes were closed due to the accident.

Update: Accident: EB on I-64 at MM282 in Norfolk. 2 EB travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi.12:52PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 6, 2019

Officials warn motorists to expect major delays.

