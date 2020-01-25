Accident with injuries involving motorcycle partially closes Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say an accident in Norfolk involving a motorcycle closed traffic on Hampton Boulevard for several hours.

According to reports, the call for the accident came around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say “serious injuries” were reported during the incident, however no further details were released regarding the extent of the said injuries.

The accident led to a partial road closure on Hampton Boulevard near Larchmont for several hours.

At this moment, officials say the road has reopened.

