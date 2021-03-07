About 1,300 Norfolk residents to get vaccinated at clinic in Calvert Square neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There was a continuous flow of people heading into the community building in the Calvert Square neighborhood of Norfolk.

All of them were waiting patiently to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It feels good to get the first one out the way,” said Norfolk resident, Jerry Broadnax.

Dr. Cynthia Romero who’s the Director of the M. Foscue Brock Institute for Community and Global Health at EVMS was helping out.



She says this vaccine clinic was a major partnership between the Hague pharmacy in CHKD, EVMS, and the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Hague Pharmacy officials says they filled 1,300 appointments Sunday.

The day before, the Chief Operations Officer says they served over 1700 people in Chesapeake at the Hindu Temple.

Romero says some volunteers were there from the Hampton VA Medical Center and the vaccinators were primarily EVMS medical and PA students.

“The fact we could partner with the pharmacy, partner with the medical school, and partner with the authority, we’re all focusing on the patients and people who live in this neighborhood and surrounding zip codes to be able to serve them,” said Romero.

Anyone at risk was monitored closely and medical staff were on standby after the shots were given.



Each station was also cleaned in between each person.



Romero says this clinic helps target a population that’s been disproportionately affected.

“Really we’ve seen the African American community suffer the most its been absolutely critical for us to find a strategy to get the vaccine to the community’s where they are and get questions answered to get them to develop a sense of comfort to know this is the right thing to do,” said Romero.

She says these folks will be getting their second dose on March 28th at the same location and time.