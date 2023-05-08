NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cars, laptops, jewelry, headphones (lots of headphones) and much more abandoned items found at Norfolk International Airport are being auctioned off this week.

It’s an online auction through Auction 757, which posted nearly 200 different lots to bid from on Sunday. The bidding goes through Tuesday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Items include lost and found from the TSA that are bunched together in different themes, including nine Alex and Ani charm bracelets, various charms and trinkets with a $50 Hobby Lobby card, a Mickey Mouse boogie board, a flag/poster commemorating the Kansas City, Missouri, unit of the Buffalo Soldiers and even a Huffy bicycle.

There’s also random airport surplus, like computer monitors, print and numerous cushioned ottomans.

The cars for auction were all driven to the airport and abandoned, and have Carfax reports, auctioneers say.

To read more about the auction and to bid, click here.