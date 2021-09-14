AAA hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment in Norfolk

In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a traveler wears a mask and protective goggles as he walks through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With more Americans traveling, AAA is working to help get airplane passengers through security quicker.

From Sept. 13-17, AAA’s Norfolk branch is hosting a TSA pre-check enrollment event.

Ryan Adcock, who is a public relations and community outreach specialist with AAA, says their travel agents have seen more people booking and rebooking trips from last year.

“People are definitely more anxious with the world starting to, knock on wood, get back to normal,” he said. “Really anxious to get out which will lend itself to those security lines getting longer. So, it feels it’s now more important than ever to have that TSA pre-check to get through those lines faster.”

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that makes risk assessments prior to passengers arriving at airport security.

According to the TSA, 96% of those on PreCheck waited less than five minutes to get through security in August.

It’s expanded to 200 airports, according to the TSA, and doesn’t require passengers to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 compliant bags, light jackets/outerwear, and laptops.

“It’s $85 and it really is worth the investment of not having the possibility of missing your flight or connecting flight with those long security lines. So, really just getting you through security fast to get you that peace of mind to you and your family to your gate faster,” Adcock said.

To apply, you will need to provide a photo ID and proof of citizenship such as a passport or birth certificate.

Adcock says on top of PreCheck, flyers should know COVID-19 restrictions for the locations they’re visiting to make their trips smoother.

“Know the protocols of where you’re going. Know the protocols of the airport,” he said.

AAA’s Williamsburg branch will host an enrollment event from October 4-8 and its Suffolk branch from October 11-15

To register, click here.

To enroll online, click here.