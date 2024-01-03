NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been almost a year since work began on The Garden of Tomorrow at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The more-than-$32 million project includes areas such as the Brock Entry Pavilion, Brock Parking Garden, Perry Conservatory and The Skywalk.

Peter Schmidt, president and CEO for the Norfolk Botanical Garden, said a lot of progress has been made since Jan. 12, 2023.

“It’s really been transformative,” Schmidt said. “We go back one year and we really had a patch of dirt. To me, it’s been an incredible work by the team to get this far, and from our sponsors, our donors, the community to make this happen. We are really moved by the progress we’ve made.”

Now, the structure portion for the 26,000 square foot Perry Conservatory is complete. It will have two larger biomes — desert and tropical — and two smaller desert biome wings.

“It will house all those endangered plants we are trying to save,” Schmidt said.

Take a look at the current structure from January 2024 and the future renderings of the project in the gallery below.

Perry Conservatory Photo Gallery

Perry Conservatory structure, January 2024. (WAVY Photo – Sarah Goode)

Perry Conservatory structure, January 2024. (WAVY Photo – Sarah Goode)

Perry Conservatory structure, January 2024. (WAVY Photo – Sarah Goode)

Perry Conservatory structure, January 2024. (WAVY Photo – Sarah Goode)

Perry Conservatory structure, January 2024. (WAVY Photo – Sarah Goode)

Tropical biome rendering. (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Tropical biome rendering. (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Tropical biome rendering. (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Perry Conservatory rendering. (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Tropical biome rendering. (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Tropical biome rendering. (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Tropical biome rendering. (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Developing the Perry Conservatory structure allows adequate time for the team to prepare the site to ultimately bring in the plants.

“Before we can even do that, we have to make sure the climate is all perfect for those plants,” Schmidt said. “Whether it be the tropical biome again, think Hawaii, or if you’re talking more the dessert biome, think about Arizona.”

With the project, expansion in the educational space is one piece Norfolk Botanical Garden is looking forward to.

“We’re already community partners with a number of both the high schools and the colleges,” Schmidt said, “but this takes it to that next level. The fact we’ll have this facility with these unique plants and add some additional education elements, I think, will be really impactful for us in the community.”

Ryan Call, vice president of facilities and infrastructure at Norfolk Botanical Garden, said crews are currently working on plumbing for the bistro and laying the concrete for the Brock Entry Pavilion. Next, the steel frame and glass for the pavilion will be set up.

According to Norfolk Botanical Garden, the Brock Entry Pavilion will enhance the visitor experience. It will feature a ticket counter, retail space, bistro and more.

“The bistro,” Schmidt said, “will allow us to highlight some of the amazing cuisines in the community.”

Take a look at rendering of The Garden of Tomorrow project in the gallery below.

Brock Entry Pavilion Photo Gallery

Brock Entry Pavilion (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Brock Entry Pavilion (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Brock Entry Pavilion (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Brock Entry Pavilion (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Brock Entry Pavilion (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Brock Entry Pavilion (Photo – Norfolk Botanical Garden)

Towards the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025, the Brock Parking Garden construction is expected to take place. The immersive design will bring visitors in the garden environment as soon as they step out of their vehicles.

The nonprofit is still seeking donors for the project, looking to close a $5 million gap.

Right now, the project is on track to its original timeline for a fall 2025 grand opening. While it could be ready prior to that date, the team is focused on making sure the plants are well established in the Perry Conservatory prior to opening up for the public.

“I know from our team perspective here at the Botanical Garden, everyone is super excited to get those doors open, to really focus on our educational component,” Schmidt said. “And, again, draw more people into the Norfolk community to see how amazing we are as a place to visit.”

For more project information and the latest construction updates, visit gardenoftomorrow.org. Norfolk Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization and accredited museum. It is open for visitors throughout construction. Visit norfolkbotanicalgarden.org for information about visiting, programs and more.