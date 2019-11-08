A week later, car still smashed into side of Norfolk home

This vehicle crashed into a home on Lafayette Blvd. in Norfolk after it was hit by a van on Nov. 1. A week later, the car is still stuck in the building. Photo courtesy: Julius Ayo/WAVY

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A week after neighbors heard a loud crash, a Chevy Malibu remains lodged into the corner of an apartment home on Lafayette Boulevard.

Police say it was one of two vehicles struck by a van last Friday night.

An officer saw a dark Honda Odyssey van northbound on VerdunAvenue about 8:15 p.m.. The driver was erratic and ran the stop sign at Verdun and Lafayette, first striking an eastbound car and then the Malibu, which was in the westbound lane, police said.

According to police, the people inside the Honda van fled. The driver of the Malibu complained of minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The car sustained extensive damage and the airbag deployed.

The fire marshal condemned the building it hit.

A spokeswoman for the city says officials are “working with the owner of the house and his insurance company, and advised his contractors to ensure when the car is removed it does not do any further damage.”

Neighbors say the residents of the home are staying elsewhere in the meantime.

Norfolk Police ask you to call the Crime Lineat 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information.

No one has been arrested.