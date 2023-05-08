'Too Much of a Woman' Norfolk country artist song debuts in Times Square

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local artist hopes to empower women through music.

Roberta Lea calls Norfolk home. The country singer and songwriter made the CMT Next Women of Country class of 2023.

Her song ‘Too Much of a Woman’ encourages anyone in a toxic relationship to ‘step aside’ and …

If I’m too much of a woman

You can kindly step aside

A true king can handle me

He’s got what it takes inside

She produced the song at her home in Norfolk with all women musicians from across the country.

“My hope for this song is that, when women or anyone listens to it, they will hear the song and find the courage to look at the situation that is not serving them and say ‘no, I’m done’!”

When Lea was trying to create the concept for the music video, she reached out to Neisha Himes. The two met through spoken word events in Hampton Roads.

Himes is a domestic violence survivor. She founded the G.R.O.W. (Girls Recognizing Our Worth) Foundation Inc. Himes left an abusive relationship and started her healing journey through writing and boxing.

“We’ve always been connected,” Lea said. “Her story in itself just demonstrates the power and the intent behind the song.”

Himes is now the star character in the music video. She calls the song ‘a survivors anthem.’

“The song is very encouraging and inspiring. It makes you feel you feel unstoppable,” Himes said.

The duo made a quick trip to New York City to watch the CMT video debut in Times Square last weekend.

“To see our music video that was homegrown right here in the 757, a collaborative effort between three creatives in this area, to see it on a platform like Times Square, it was just a really proud moment,” Lea said. “It just reassured me like, ‘Yeah, you can do it. You can do it on your own terms.'”

Himes, a New Jersey native, was surprised by her family for the moment she’ll never forget.

“To stand in Times Square … I felt like … this fight, it wasn’t in vain,” Himes said. “I didn’t deserve what I went through, but I was supposed to go through what I went through, so I could be standing there.”

Fans are encouraged to vote for ‘Too Much of a Woman’ on the CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown.

Lea wants to connect with women’s shelters and women empowerment conferences.

On Aug. 26, you can watch Lea perform in the MatchBout boxing ring during the annual G.R.O.W. Square up event.