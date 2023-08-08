NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are stepping up their search for missing 15-year-old Gabriella “Gabby” Todman.

“At this point, we are asking for the public’s help in finding out where Gabby might be,” Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot said.

She was last seen July 23 in the Reserves of Tidewater neighborhood.

Her mom reported her missing the next day.

“Gabby has gone missing in the past,” Talbot said.

Talbot said this time is different because she would never leave for this long.

“The time period itself is enough to say something different seems to be happening,” he said.

Last week, a series of messages sent to Gabby’s mother caught police attention.

“The text messages are what initially sparked a different thought about what might be happening to Gabby,” Talbot said.

He didn’t reveal what the messages said.

Talbot said after looking into the messages, they aren’t from Gabby.

He said the 15-year-old was going through some things.

“She was having some problems in her life like a lot of teens,” Talbot said.

Tips from the public also concerned police.

“We’ve got some information from the public that has also increased the urgency,” the chief said.

Norfolk Police were around the Reserve of Tidewater neighborhood talking to neighbors about the teen. Police told 10 On Your Side they are hoping to generate leads to find Gabby.

“I am feeling anxious,” Talbot said. “There is a sense of urgency that we are bringing to this investigation,” Talbot said.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about where she is to call 911, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.