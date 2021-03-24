A ‘paws’ for prayer in Norfolk next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “Why are you home all the time and in front of that darned camera? Let’s go for another walk, and now. Who moved my dog bowl? I’m the new kid on the block but I’m clearly in charge.”

If dogs could talk, perhaps these are all things they would say to their owners.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned things upside down for even the smallest members of our families. As we enter the second year of the pandemic, Norfolk Pastor Dr. Keith Ivan Jones is offering a hand to paws around the region.

“Many people are isolated at home, and it’s the pets that have kept have kept us connected and kept us with some degree of affection and that’s certainly the case for my granddog Daisy — you’re listening to me, aren’t you?” Jones said, talking to Daisy.

Ministering to the masses has posed several challenges during the pandemic. Jones has a robust presence on social media which has allowed him to remain connected with members. As the pandemic enters its second year Pastor Jones reflected on how isolation has affected parishioners.

So, what still keeps Jones up at night in dealing with his flock in this pandemic?

“That’s a really good question. The concern that someone is home alone and feeling unattended to, and I thank God for some good deacons and some good members who I think are doing a pretty good job of staying in touch with one another,” he said.

On April 3 at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Shiloh Baptist Church just outside downtown Norfolk, Jones will offer prayers for pets — and their humans, too.

“One of the things we’ll do, we will say an encouraging word for people and pets and then as they come by, we’ll bless them, we will anoint them with some blessing oil and perhaps give them a doggy treat or a cat treat,” said Jones.

This socially safe event takes place as churches around the region have closed their doors. Jones is concerned the pandemic will still claim some small churches.

“I really pray for the churches that have gone totally dark during this period. There may be some churches that will never come back,” said Jones.

All faiths are welcomed to the prayer for pets and people event.

And, Jones has one other comment about his granddog: “Daisy talks and when I ask her how her day has been she says ‘ruff.'”