‘A lot of scooting’: Norfolk residents rack up 600K miles on first year of e-scooters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk residents reportedly racked up nearly 600,000 miles on the e-scooter’s first year.

To put it in perspective, this is similar to riding to the moon 2.5 times or around the earth 24 times, or back and forth between Town Point Park and the Scope 600,000 times.

The latest report was released in the City’s data repository, NorfolkOpenData.

“It really demonstrates the use and need for micro-transit,” Director of Norfolk’s Department of Transit Amy Inman said, calling the report an achievement for greater access to first mile/last mile transportation in the City.

“The convenience factor is really attractive to most people. They provide reliability and ease of access. You can climb on and get to your destination in a couple of minutes.”

