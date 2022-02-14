A look into Norfolk International Airport’s January activity

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk international airport 2017_1533745610822.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) has seen significant changes in the number of passengers and pounds of cargo shipped from January 2021 to January 2022.                          

Last month, ORF’s number of passengers increased by 81.3% with 220,680 passengers compared to last year’s 121,720 passengers.

On the other hand, the airport saw a 17.4% decrease in pounds of cargo shipped, 4,453,054 pounds, compared to January 2021’s 5,389,768 pounds shipped.

According to ORF officials, all figures listed reflect service by scheduled airlines including Allegiant, American, Breeze and Delta, among others.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10