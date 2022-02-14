A look into Norfolk International Airport’s January activity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) has seen significant changes in the number of passengers and pounds of cargo shipped from January 2021 to January 2022.

Last month, ORF’s number of passengers increased by 81.3% with 220,680 passengers compared to last year’s 121,720 passengers.

On the other hand, the airport saw a 17.4% decrease in pounds of cargo shipped, 4,453,054 pounds, compared to January 2021’s 5,389,768 pounds shipped.

According to ORF officials, all figures listed reflect service by scheduled airlines including Allegiant, American, Breeze and Delta, among others.