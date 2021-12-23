Hampton Roads Holiday Events Guide

A look at Norfolk International Airport on one of the busiest times for holiday travel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport saw a rush of plane passengers looking to get to their holiday destination the Thursday before Christmas.

Many experts were calling it one of the busiest days for traveling this holiday season. 10 On Your Side was there from the early morning hours until the rush died down around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The mask requirements for flying and moving around the airport have been in place for more than a year, but there were some new elements added to the experience. Just this past Tuesday, TSA officials announced a partnership with the FAA regarding unruly passengers.

Those deemed unruly by the FAA could already face fines, but now could also risk losing TSA precheck eligibility.

Most travelers who spoke with 10 On Your Side said the mask requirements and new TSA/FAA penalties didn’t bother them

Most were excited to enjoy the holidays with their families after spending last year without them.

