NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Six adults and three children are displaced after a house fire spreads to the neighboring home on Lexington Street.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 900 block of Lexington Street on March 4 in reference to a house fire.
When firefighters arrived they saw an active fire on the side and rear of a home that was spreading to the house next door.
Nine people were displaced and there were no injuries reported.
This fire is under investigation.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.