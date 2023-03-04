Fire on Lexington Street in Norfolk on March 4. (Photo Courtesy: NFR)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Six adults and three children are displaced after a house fire spreads to the neighboring home on Lexington Street.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 900 block of Lexington Street on March 4 in reference to a house fire.

Fire on Lexington Street in Norfolk on March 4. (Photo Courtesy: NFR) Fire on Lexington Street in Norfolk on March 4. (Photo Courtesy: NFR) Fire on Lexington Street in Norfolk on March 4. (Photo Courtesy: NFR)

When firefighters arrived they saw an active fire on the side and rear of a home that was spreading to the house next door.

Nine people were displaced and there were no injuries reported.

This fire is under investigation.