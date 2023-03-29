Fire in crawl space that left nine people displaced on Hampton Boulevard. (Credit: NFR)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue is investigating a two-unit apartment fire that left nine people displaced.

On March 29, around 9:01 a.m. fire crews were called to the 7400 block of Hampton Boulevard in reference to the odor of smoke.

Crews searched the complex and didn’t find any hazards.

The occupants called back at 11:20 a.m. and stated there was light smoke inside the apartment.

Fire in crawl space that left nine people displaced on Hampton Boulevard. (Credit: NFR)

Crews arrived and found an active fire in a crawl space, firefighters cut holes in the floor and put the fire out.

Nine people are displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting.

There were no injuries reported.