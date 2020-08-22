8th-grade Sail Nauticus students graduate academy on Saturday

8th grade graduates of Sail Nauticus’ academy (Photo courtesy: Nauticus Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Eighth-grade students of Sail Nauticus’ academy wore life jackets Saturday morning instead of caps and gowns for their sailing graduation.  

Each student brought one parent and the graduation was broadcast via Zoom for friends and family that couldn’t attend due to pandemic restrictions.

After the ceremony, graduates showed off their newly learned skills and as they brought their parents sailing.

Sail Nauticus is a Norfolk-based, nonprofit sailing school and community sailing center in the Hampton Roads region. 

