Fire that displaced eight people in Norfolk on April 18. (Credit: NFD)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Eight people have been displaced after a fire that was started by discarded smoking materials, officials say.

On April 18, around 3:09 p.m. a homeowner called and reported a fire on the outside of their home on the 2500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The fire was under control at 3:21 p.m.

During an investigation fire officials determined the cause of the fire was caused by discarded fire materials.

Eight people were displaced due to the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting.

There were no injuries reported.