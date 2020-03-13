8 arrested for lewd conduct and related offenses following Norfolk Police investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested and charged multiple individuals after a three-day investigation at a community Northside park.
From January 15 to January 17, undercover officers from the Norfolk Police Vice & Narcatoics Division worked to catch eight men involved in indecent exposure and soliciting lewd acts.
“Just because you don’t see us, doesn’t mean we’re not there,” said Chief Larry D. Boone. “I want to send a clear message to all those who seek to use our parks for the wrong reasons. I assure you there will be more operations in the future.”
Police officials released photos, names, and a list of the charges on Friday.
- Ronald Calvert, 32, of Norfolk is charged with soliciting a lewd act and indecent exposure.
- Dennis Echols, 63, of Chesapeake is charged with soliciting a lewd act.
- Harry Forehand Jr., 71, of Virginia Beach is charged with indecent exposure.
- John Goad, 34, of Chesapeake is charged with soliciting a lewd act.
- Gregory Martin, 63, of Hampton is charged with soliciting a lewd act.
- Tai Nguyen, 43, of Norfolk is charged with soliciting a lewd act.
- Saleem Pettey, 39, of Norfolk is charged with soliciting a lewd act.
- Jonathan Tuttle, 32, of Suffolk is charged with soliciting a lewd act.
Police are urging the public to call the non-emergency line at (757) 441-5610 to report any suspicious behavior.
