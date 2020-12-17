$7M renovation nearly complete on the nation’s only Black basilica in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Call it a Christmas miracle of sorts: After nearly five years and $7 million, renovations are nearly complete on the historic Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk.

The church has stood in downtown Norfolk since 1858. It’s the oldest Roman Catholic parish in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and the only Black basilica in the United States.

“We had just a mantra that we would respect the structure, but reflect the people,” Pastor Jim Curran told WAVY.com.

The neo-gothic architecture is evident in the restored floors and stained glass, and the people are celebrated front and center. A Gye Nyame, a West African symbol meaning “Accept God,” is etched on the altar.

“So, when you walk in, you’re going to know this is a Black Catholic church,” Curran said.

The project began as a $120,000 job to fix some leaks, but snowballed as they discovered the 160-year-old building was rotting from the inside out. Then in the fall of 2019, crews discovered crypts and an underground tunnel. Work stopped for about six months as archaeologists studied whether it could have been a part of the underground railroad for escaped slaves.

Curran said at the time he was stressed about the discovery, but after time to reflect, he felt differently.

“We may never know for sure, but there is something beautiful about having that tunnel here and knowing that tunnel was here … whether it was or wasn’t [a part of the underground railroad], it reminds us and we worship right on top of something that is a constant reminder to us of the human desire for freedom and we will never settle for oppression.”

The parish, which once shunned segregation, will make history again on Christmas Eve as they host Midnight Mass amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seating will be very limited due to the state mandate on gatherings.

Despite the limit, Curran is excited to celebrate mass with his parish family.

“We’ll have an experience this year that is uplifting and beautiful and joyful and then next year it will be new again,” he said.