HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) and LYFT will be partnering to offer alcohol-impaired drivers free or reduced ride fair July 4th weekend through their 757 Sober Ride initiative.

Local residents age 21+ can receive a free or discounted ride up to $15. Residents will need to download the LYFT app and input the 757 Sober Ride promo code in the app’s “Payment tab located under the “Add Lyft Pass” option.

The rides will last for a 36 hour period starting 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, until 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, throughout Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg.

The 757 Sober Ride promo code can be found by visiting www.drivesafehr.org/757-Sober-Ride. The code will be available at 3 p.m. on July 3.

The code is subject to Lyft’s terms of service and is valid for both new and existing users.

Last year, from Wednesday, June 30, to Sunday July 4, there were 119 alcohol-related crashes resulting in 66 injuries and 2 deaths in the Commonwealth.

The National Safety Council predicts over 400 alcohol-related deaths on U.S roadways from July 2-5.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is a non-profit regional coalition who aims to increase the community’s involvement and awareness of traffic safety issues. Drive Safe Hampton Roads has been dedicated to preventing crashes, injuries, and fatalities on the region’s roadways for over 34 years..

The Christopher King Foundation as well as the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are some of the sponsors for this year’s 757 Sober Ride campaign.

While 757 Sober Ride is currently only offered for the cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg, more cities and more holidays will soon also be included.

Starting October 2022, the program will expand to all cities on the Southside and on the Peninsula with added holidays. DSHR has not yet released which additional holidays will be included.