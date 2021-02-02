70-year-old man dies after Norfolk hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 70-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Tidewater Drive, and police are still looking to find the driver who hit him.

Bobby L. Olsen was taken to the hospital after the 2 p.m. crash in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive back on Jan. 23, but he later died, police announced Tuesday.

Police say Olsen was crossing the street when he was hit by a silver or gray SUV, which fled the scene before officers arrived. No other details in the case are available at this time.

The day after the incident, police released several images of a silver/gray vehicle and a man with a dog they confirmed is the suspect in this case. They appealed to the public for anyone who recognizes this man to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or to submit a tip online.