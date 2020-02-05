7 people, 1 pet displaced by fire on Johnson Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk fire officials say seven people and one pet have been displaced by an apartment fire in the 800 block of Johnson Avenue Tuesday.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted Tuesday night about the fire, saying the call came in just after 9 p.m.

The fire was upgraded to a “second alarm” fire because of its size and the building’s occupancy.

There are four apartment units in the building.

The fire appears to have started in the attic and may be electrical, a second tweet said.

Crews remained on scene as of 10 p.m. to extinguish hot spots.

There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced, the agency tweeted.

