7 families displaced by Friday night apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Seven families have been displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Norfolk on Friday night.
According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road, near the Chesapeake Boulevard exit of I-64. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the building.
Once inside, they rescued one dog who required a pet oxygen mask. They are described as ‘doing well.’
Seven families, a total of 10 people, were displaced in the fire.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
