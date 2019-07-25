7-Eleven on Virginia Beach Blvd. robbed in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 7-Eleven was robbed in Norfolk early Thursday morning.

Dispatch said the call came in around 2:15 a.m. for a robbery in the 6600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard at the 7-Eleven.

Norfolk Police said two suspects walked into the store, robbed it, then fled.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Correction: Original reports from dispatchers said someone was shot during the robbery. Police confirmed there were no injuries reported during this robbery.