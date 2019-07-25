Breaking News
1 dead, another injured in shooting at 7-Eleven on S. Newtown Road in Va. Beach

7-Eleven on Virginia Beach Blvd. robbed in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk police generic_143594

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 7-Eleven was robbed in Norfolk early Thursday morning.

Dispatch said the call came in around 2:15 a.m. for a robbery in the 6600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard at the 7-Eleven.

Norfolk Police said two suspects walked into the store, robbed it, then fled.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Correction: Original reports from dispatchers said someone was shot during the robbery. Police confirmed there were no injuries reported during this robbery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories