NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire on Cedarwood Court on February 5.

Around 2:29 a.m. firefighters received a call about a fire at the 600 block of Cedarwood Court.

Fire on Cedarwood Court in Norfolk. (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue)

There were no injuries reported but seven people have been displaced and five dogs were rescued.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue gained control of the fire at 3:02 a.m.

Firefighters say the residence had working smoke detectors.