64-year-old charged in man’s stabbing death in Norfolk Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 64-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of another man Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Police said Joseph J. Giles, 64, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and held without bond.

Police responded around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to 515 North Military Highway in Norfolk, the Ramada Limited Norfolk, to check on the well-being of a man.

They arrived and found an unresponsive man who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police charged Giles. It’s unclear when he was taken into custody.

Police have yet to release the identity of the man who died. They will do so after his family is notified.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.