NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY- A six-year-old has serious injuries after being shot on E. Princess Anne Road late Wednesday night.

Norfolk Police tweeted that they were notified about the shooting around 10:30 p.m.

It happened in the 800 block of the road. Police say the child has been transported to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

