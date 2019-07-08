6-year-old battling cancer in desperate need of living liver donor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Every year, an estimated 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer across the country.

In Hampton Roads, a new child walks through the doors at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters cancer center each week ready for treatment.

These kids are fighting for their lives at a hospital that’s doing its best with new programs to keep the “child” in their childhood.

One of those children is 6-year-old Cody O’Leary, who’s battling cancer at CHKD.

10 On Your Side visited O’Leary two years in the hospital at CHKD as he waited for his cancer treatment for his rhabdomyosarcoma. The tumor was in his common bile duct, and blocked mostly everything from his liver, pancreas and gallbladder.

At the time, Cody had five rounds of chemo left. Fast forward to June of 2018 and Cody finished his chemotherapy and his tumor was still shrinking.

However, the journey of cancer can be a roller coaster ride and 10 On Your Side has learned Cody’s cancer is back and he is in need of a living liver donor for a transplant

“Devastated, I don’t want him to go through it again,” said Cody’s father Brandon. “You instantly want to fix it, take my liver, take my pancreas, do whatever you have to do. His chances of recovery and things like that are much better with a live liver donor, so we are doing everything we can humanly possible to find a match.”

Some things to consider before donating are:

– Must be any type of O blood type (O+, O-,etc)

– 18 years or older

– Be physically fit and in good general health

– Be free from uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, liver disease and heart disease

– Must have lower BMI (Body Mass Index) than 30 if male, 32 if female

“Due to his condition and his protocols, he’s low on the list and it could take months, even sometimes years. He doesn’t have months, he doesn’t have years, we need it — like now,” Brandon said. “He’ll crush it and he is going to change the world as he does it. This kid is going to change the world, mark my words.”

Click here to fill out the donor form.