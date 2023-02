NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Six people and two dogs are displaced after a house fire Friday evening in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Woolsey Ave. Officials say they were able to mark the fire under control at 6 p.m.

6 people, 2 dogs displaced following fire in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

No injuries were reported. Six people and two dogs were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.